Services
Flanner Buchanan – Carmel
325 E Carmel Dr
Carmel, IN 46032
(317) 848-2929
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
1:00 PM
Flanner Buchanan – Carmel
325 E Carmel Dr
Carmel, IN 46032
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
2:00 PM
Flanner Buchanan – Carmel
325 E Carmel Dr
Carmel, IN 46032
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jane Lemmons
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jane Elizabeth Lemmons


1958 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jane Elizabeth Lemmons Obituary
Jane Elizabeth Lemmons

Noblesville - Jane Elizabeth Lemmons, 61 of Noblesville, passed away on Tuesday July 2, 2019. She was born on May 15, 1958 in Cambridge, England to the late William and Shirley Campbell.

Jane is survived by her children, Lauren Lemmons, Jonathan Lemmons and Christopher Lemmons; sister, Laura Campbell; great aunt, Gill Robinson; niece, Christina Smiley; other nieces and nephews; and her beloved dogs, Crumpet and Sadie. She is preceded in passing by her husband and soul mate, Thomas Lemmons; her brother, William "Billy" Campbell; and her life partner, Jim Lewis.

Friends and family are invited to gather beginning at 1:00pm on Saturday July 13, 2019 at Flanner Buchanan - Carmel (325 E. Carmel Dr., Carmel, IN 46032), where a Celebration of Life Service will begin at 2:00pm. Memorial contributions may be made to the . Please visit www.flannerbuchanan.com to sign the online guest register.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on July 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Flanner Buchanan – Carmel
Download Now