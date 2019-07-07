|
|
Jane Elizabeth Lemmons
Noblesville - Jane Elizabeth Lemmons, 61 of Noblesville, passed away on Tuesday July 2, 2019. She was born on May 15, 1958 in Cambridge, England to the late William and Shirley Campbell.
Jane is survived by her children, Lauren Lemmons, Jonathan Lemmons and Christopher Lemmons; sister, Laura Campbell; great aunt, Gill Robinson; niece, Christina Smiley; other nieces and nephews; and her beloved dogs, Crumpet and Sadie. She is preceded in passing by her husband and soul mate, Thomas Lemmons; her brother, William "Billy" Campbell; and her life partner, Jim Lewis.
Friends and family are invited to gather beginning at 1:00pm on Saturday July 13, 2019 at Flanner Buchanan - Carmel (325 E. Carmel Dr., Carmel, IN 46032), where a Celebration of Life Service will begin at 2:00pm. Memorial contributions may be made to the . Please visit www.flannerbuchanan.com to sign the online guest register.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on July 7, 2019