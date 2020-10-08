Jane Ellen Ryker Ansty
Jane Ellen (Ryker) Ansty, age 70, passed away unexpectedly at her Carmel home October 2, 2020. She was born January 6, 1950 in Indianapolis, Indiana to the late Glenn A. Ryker and Helen (Stapleton) Ryker. Jane was a graduate of Southport High School 1968, and Purdue University 1972, with a B.A. degree in Political Science & Sociology. While at Purdue she was an active member of numerous campus honorary organizations, including Mortar Board, Alpha Lambda Delta, Kappa Delta Pi, Pi Sigma Alpha, and Pi Beta Phi social sorority. Jane continued her education at Indiana University Bloomington campus completing in 1974 an M.S. degree in College Student Personnel Administration, Counseling & Guidance. She then began her professional career at Ohio Wesleyan University as Assistant Dean for Student Development. Her next career opportunity brought her home to Indianapolis serving as Assistant Director, Career & Employment Services, IU School of Business. It was there at IUPUI where she met Professor William T. Ansty whom she married in 1984. Jane and Bill lived and worked in Indianapolis until they retired to Bonita Springs, Florida in 1994. In 2004, they returned to Indianapolis to be closer to family and resided in Carmel until their deaths.
William passed away February 26, 2020. Jane's sister, Sue Ann (Ryker) Simon, preceded Jane in death in 2015. Jane's survivors include two siblings, Terry (Pamela) Ryker of Indianapolis and Lynette (John) Clark of Louisville, KY, along with brother in law Stephen Simon of Greenwood. Jane also leaves several Ryker Family nieces and nephews that cherish their memories with Aunt Jane.
She also leaves behind 4 adult children from Bill's first marriage including Jane Ansty Grosvenor (Rick), William T. Ansty III (Debbie Medeiros), Elizabeth Ansty Sullivan (Pat), John C. Ansty (Ellen) and daughter in law Kathleen Ansty. Jane also leaves two surviving brothers in law, John D. Ansty of West Newton, MA, and Robert J. Ansty of Largo, FL, as well as 13 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Jane's loving presence will be deeply missed. She lovingly cared for her aging parents and was dedicated to caring for Bill for many years. She was always a source of encouragement to her nieces and nephews in their academics and life experiences. Jane was a music enthusiast, accomplished in piano, flute, guitar and violin. During her years in Florida, she became an avid bird watcher and developed a deep interest in turtle preservation.
A private service is planned for the immediate family only at St. Pius X Catholic Church, Indianapolis, In.
In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial contributions to St. Pius X Catholic Church or any other charity of your choice
