Services
G H Herrmann Funeral Home
5141 Madison Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46227
(317) 787-7211
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
G H Herrmann Funeral Home
5141 Madison Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46227
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 6, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
G H Herrmann Funeral Home
5141 Madison Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46227
View Map
Funeral
Wednesday, Mar. 6, 2019
1:00 PM
G H Herrmann Funeral Home
5141 Madison Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46227
View Map
Jane Harman Obituary
Jane Harman

Indianapolis - Jane B. Harman, 95, of Indianapolis, passed March 1, 2019. Surviving children; Richard Harman, Christie Fisher, Patricia Biggerstaff and Ronald Harman. Visitation: Tuesday, March 5, 2019 from 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM at G. H. Herrmann Madison Avenue Funeral Home, 5141 Madison Avenue, Indianapolis, IN. Funeral: Wednesday, March 6 at 1:00 PM with additional visitation from 12-noon until 1:00pm. Burial: Forest Lawn Memory Gardens. Memorial contributions; Edgewood United Methodist Church or Donors Choice. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.ghherrmann.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Mar. 5, 2019
