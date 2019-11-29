|
|
Jane West
Fishers - Jane Ellen (Roberts) West, 85, beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother, went home to be with Jesus on Sunday, November 24th at Hamilton Trace Hospice in Fishers, IN. She was born in Cincinnati, OH on July 29th, 1934 to the late Alma (Niemeyer) Roberts and William J. Roberts.
Survivors include her devoted and loving husband of 65 years, Roger F. West, MD; five children, daughter Melissa Bachman (Mark) of Colorado Springs, CO; son Roger F. West, Jr. MD (Kris) of Indianapolis, IN; Daughter Jenny Smith (Tim) of Bloomington, IN; daughter Judy Fleschner (Rob) of Florence, SC; and son Jim West (Linda) of Fort Worth, TX; grandchildren: Brad Bachman, Laura Mau (David), Franci Mott (Michael), Tori Arnold (Zach), Rebecca Smith, Stephanie Smith, Rachel Fleschner, Robbie Fleschner; and great grandchild Sylvia Mau; as well as many nieces and nephews and their spouses. Along with her parents, Jane is preceded in death by her sister, Grace Ramsey and her brother, Bob Roberts.
Jane was raised in Cincinnati and graduated from Western Hills High School and The University of Cincinnati. She married her high school sweetheart, Roger, in 1954 and they began their life together in the Price Hill neighborhood of Cincinnati. She and Roger subsequently lived in Stuttgart, Germany, Livonia, MI, and Port Huron, MI, before settling in Terre Haute, IN and later retiring to Fishers, IN.
Jane was a member of various medical and civic organizations in Terre Haute and was a member of the Maryland Community Church and Faith Wesleyan Church. She loved to play the piano and sing and was a member of both the Faith Wesleyan Choir and Britton Falls Choir in Fishers. Jane also loved to paint and was a member of the Britton Falls Art Club. She enjoyed talking on the phone to her dear friends and family, and she was an accomplished patron of countless retail establishments. Most of all, Jane loved her kids, grandkids and great grandchild.
There will be a private graveside service at 2pm on December 4th at Spring Grove Cemetery in Cincinnati for family. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Jane's memory to:
Samaritan's Purse (https://sampur.se/2Y16vWN) or to Britton Falls Choir, memo: In memory of Jane West, 13079 Del Webb Pkwy, Fishers, IN 46037 c/o Olga Hackenberg.
Online condolences may be left at www.indianafuneralcare.com or dwifuneralhome.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2019