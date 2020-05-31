Jane "Bertha" Wilson
Franklin - Jane "Bertha" Wilson, 99 of Franklin, IN passed away on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at Otterbein Franklin Senior Life Community. She was born September 5, 1920 at Plymouth, IN to the late Oscar Eugene and Hazel Agnes (Unger) Morgan.
Jane had ten siblings; Norma Fillinger, Mary Ann Orr, Lloyd Morgan, Dick Morgan, Helen Robinson, Barbara Elliott (Jake), Daren Morgan (Dorothy), Stanley Morgan, Kay Smith, and Lois Evans.
She was preceded in death by; her husband, Ralph; parents; two toddler brothers; and siblings, Norma, Mary Ann, Lloyd, Dick, Stan, and Kay.
Jane is survived by; three children, Emily Hudson-Burch (Charlie), Judy Homsher (Bob), and Bill Wilson; five grandchildren, Charles Hudson (Beckie), Jennifer Lewis (Michael), Joe Wilson, Ralph Wilson (Lisa), and Robert Wilson (Christie); nine great-grandchildren, Zachary, Will, and Caleb Hudson, Ainsley Wilson, Evan, Alex, and Kailyn Wilson, and Gideon and Aurora Wilson.
Forest Lawn Funeral Home and Cemetery are honored to serve the family of Jane "Bertha" Wilson. There will be a service on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at 1:00 P.M. with a visitation from 10:00 A.M. until the time of service. Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Online condolences may be left at www.forestlawncemetery-fh.com.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 31 to Jun. 1, 2020.