Jane "Bertha" Wilson
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jane's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jane "Bertha" Wilson

Franklin - Jane "Bertha" Wilson, 99 of Franklin, IN passed away on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at Otterbein Franklin Senior Life Community. She was born September 5, 1920 at Plymouth, IN to the late Oscar Eugene and Hazel Agnes (Unger) Morgan.

Jane had ten siblings; Norma Fillinger, Mary Ann Orr, Lloyd Morgan, Dick Morgan, Helen Robinson, Barbara Elliott (Jake), Daren Morgan (Dorothy), Stanley Morgan, Kay Smith, and Lois Evans.

She was preceded in death by; her husband, Ralph; parents; two toddler brothers; and siblings, Norma, Mary Ann, Lloyd, Dick, Stan, and Kay.

Jane is survived by; three children, Emily Hudson-Burch (Charlie), Judy Homsher (Bob), and Bill Wilson; five grandchildren, Charles Hudson (Beckie), Jennifer Lewis (Michael), Joe Wilson, Ralph Wilson (Lisa), and Robert Wilson (Christie); nine great-grandchildren, Zachary, Will, and Caleb Hudson, Ainsley Wilson, Evan, Alex, and Kailyn Wilson, and Gideon and Aurora Wilson.

Forest Lawn Funeral Home and Cemetery are honored to serve the family of Jane "Bertha" Wilson. There will be a service on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at 1:00 P.M. with a visitation from 10:00 A.M. until the time of service. Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Online condolences may be left at www.forestlawncemetery-fh.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 31 to Jun. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Forest Lawn Memory Gardens & Funeral Home - Greenwood
1977 South State Road 135
Greenwood, IN 46143
(317) 535-9003
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved