Jane Zier Rizzo

Jane Zier Rizzo Obituary
Jane Zier Rizzo

Indianapolis - Passed away peacefully December 24, 2019.

Jane was born on October 2, 1934. She was a life long resident of Indianapolis, Indiana. She was a Graduate of Broad Ripple H.S, A Sales Rep and former member of the American Business Women's Association.

Jane loved working outdoors and survived by her son David A Zier, her daughter in law Sally Barth-Zier, and her grandson Jacob B. Zier.

Visitation will be Monday December 30th from 12-2pm Leppert Mortuary-Nora 740 E 86th St Indianapolis. With funeral services at 2pm at funeral home. Burial will follow services at Oaklawn Cemetery Indianapolis.

Please visit www.leppertmortuary.com to share an online condolence.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019
