Janet A. (Bennett) Thompson
June 7, 1932 ~ February 28, 2020
Janet A. (Bennett) Thompson, 87, of Indianapolis, died at 5:36 pm on Friday, February 28, 2020, at Community Heart and Vascular Hospital in Indianapolis. She was born in Belsano, PA, on June 7, 1932, to the late Clarence and Minnie (Williams) Bennett. On August 20, 1953, she married Dr. R. Duane Thompson, and he preceded her in death on May 6, 2009.
After graduating from high school in 1950, Janet attended Marion College, now Indiana Wesleyan University, where she received a bachelor's degree in education. Later in life, she received her master's degree in education from Ball State University. Janet was a kindergarten teacher for many years, Dean of Women at God's Bible School in Cincinnati, OH, and, after retirement, owned and operated Creative Child Development Center in Beech Grove, IN, with her husband. Janet was a member of College Wesleyan Church and, after moving to Indianapolis, was most recently attending Trinity Wesleyan Church. More than anything, Janet loved people and enjoyed spending time with others, especially her family, grandchildren, and close friends.
Survivors include her daughter, Renée (Tod) Herrli of Marion; son, Rev. R. Duane (Brenda) Thompson, II, of Indianapolis; grandson, Nathan Herrli of Fort Wayne; granddaughter, Natalie Herrli of Seattle, WA; sister-in-law, Dixie (Nazareno Muzzi) Pereira; two brothers-in-law, Philip (late Linda) Thompson and Darrell (Vicky) Thompson; and two special friends who were like daughters, Phoebe Taylor and MaryGrace Taylor Spalding.
In addition to her parents and loving husband, Janet was preceded in death by her three sisters and one brother.
The family will receive visitors from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Monday, March 2, 2020, at Trinity Wesleyan Church, 9709 Allisonville Rd., Indianapolis, IN 46250.
A funeral service to celebrate Janet's life will be held at 10:00 am on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at Trinity Wesleyan Church with Dr. JoAnne Lyon officiating. Burial will take place at 2:00 pm at Grant Memorial Park, 1606 W. 26th St., Marion, IN.
Memorial contributions may be directed to World Hope International, Thompson Memorial, ATTN: Gift Processing, PO Box 743794, Atlanta, GA 30374-3794; Call: 888-466-HOPE, https://www.worldhope.org/give/hope-fund/.
Arrangements are entrusted to Needham-Storey-Wampner Funeral Service, North Chapel, 1341 N. Baldwin Ave., Marion, IN.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Feb. 29 to Mar. 2, 2020