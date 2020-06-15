Janet Albaugh
Greenwood - Janet Elizabeth (Dean) Albaugh, 75, of Greenwood, passed away on Tuesday, June 9, 2020. She was born July 10, 1944 in Brazil, Indiana to Harold L. and Norma J. Dean. Having never met Janet, her father was killed in WWII. Shortly after that, her mother married Ralph Wedel, who raised Janet as his own daughter. She graduated from Southport High School in 1962 and married the love of her life, Michael H. Albaugh on September 7th, 1963 and was married for 56 years. Janet and her husband Mike Albaugh started their own company, Alday Comfort, Inc. where they both worked for 35 years. Janet was a Steven Minister as well as a member of Resurrection Lutheran Church. She was quite fond of playing cards and golf, reading, and doing crossword puzzles, as well as traveling to any place warm. Her favorite hobby was shopping and spending Mike's money. Most of all, she loved to spend time with her grandchildren. Janet is survived by her husband: Michael H. Albaugh of Greenwood, children: Michael D. (Melinda) Albaugh of Indianapolis, Anjaynette Miller of Indianapolis, and Dedra (Doug) Braughton of Greenwood; brother: Joe Wedel of Greenwood; grand children: Allison Albaugh, Caitlin (Devon) Marshall, Wil Albaugh, Andrew Miller and Chase Miller; as well as one great-grandchild McKinley Marshall. She is preceded in death by her parents: Ralph and Norma Wedel. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Resurrection Lutheran Church, 445 E Stop 11 Rd, Indianapolis, IN 46227. Arrangements are entrusted to Simplicity Funeral & Cremation Care, Indianapolis.




Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.
