Janet Brenda LightfootIndianapolis - Janet (Brenda Batts) Lightfoot departed this life on August 23, 2020. She was born August 21, 1946 in Indianapolis, Indiana. She was the daughter of Woodrow Wilson and Margaret Lenora Thomas.Brenda received her primary education from Indianapolis Public Schools #29, #56, and #69. She graduated from Arsenal Technical High School, and later attended IUPUI.Janet married James McNeal at an early age and two children were born of this union.She was baptized in the name of Jesus and was filled with the Holy Ghost while attending Bethesda Apostolic Church in 1968. She attended many churches until finding her current church home at Mt. Bethel, where she has been a member of since 1987.Janet was a former choir member, a member of the Sunday School Department, Trustee, Travel Coordinator, a part of the Dietary Department, and a willing worker.It was at Mount Bethel where she met, and later married her soulmate, Deacon Elton Lightfoot who was a kind, loving, and wonderful husband to her.Janet, as her coworkers knew her, was employed at Central State Hospital for 20 years, the last four as a supervisor. She transferred to the Marion County Office of Family and Social Services Administration in February of 1986.She leaves to cherish her memory her husband, Elton Lightfoot; daughter, Joy Lamour Alicea; son, James Jerrard (Miatta) McNeal, Jr.; grandson, James McNeal; granddaughters, Tomicko McNeal and Blanca Alicea; sisters, Cynthia Benson and Karen Gray; step-mother, Audrey; and a host of aunts, cousins, church family, friends, and an ex-mother-in-law who was always a mother and a friend, Earnestine Pinner.Visitation will be Saturday, August 29, 2020 from 12p.m. to 1p.m. in the Memorial Chapel of Crown Hill Funeral Home. The service will be held in the same location at 1p.m. Janet will be laid to rest in Crown Hill Cemetery following the service.