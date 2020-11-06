Janet Carol (Weilhamer) Lewis
Early Thursday morning, after 80 eventful years of life, a loving mother and friend went home to her Lord. She passed on surrounded by her children, in the city of her birth.
Janet Carol was born on the 30th of November in 1939. Daughter to Carl G. and Mary (Morgan) Weilhamer, she grew up the middle child with elder brother Don Wielhamer, (surviving) and younger brother George M. Weilhamer, (dearly departed). Janet went to Flackville Elementary and graduated from Ben Davis High School in the class of '57. She would continue a lifetime of education, earning a Bachelor's Degree in Education from Indiana University, and culminating in a Master's in the same subject.
While completing her studies, she mothered five children during her first marriage. Carol (Jeffrey) Smithson, George C. (Penelope) Lewis, Michelle (George) Sigelakis, Heather (Charles) Pollock, and Laura (Kyle) Dahncke all survive.
In between juggling education, a job, and a five-child home, Janet served her church here and abroad. She earned a position as Chairmen of the 5th Province for the Episcopal Women's Steering Committee, and her work in Africa fostered lifelong friendships in the sister churches of Nigeria. In the spare time she afforded herself, she raised champion St. Bernard's.
The family wishes to thank Community Hospital South, and a special thanks to Dr. Bilal Siddiqui, for 20 years of exemplary service and care.
Her brother Don, children, fourteen grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, and assorted family members extend an invitation for any well wishers and friends who want to honor this extraordinary woman, or simply say goodbye. A masked socially distanced graveside burial service will be held at 11:00 AM on the 9th of November, in Spencer, at Riverside Cemetery. Flowers may be sent to the cemetery, the family asks any contributions be sent to The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society
. Arrangements were entrusted to Legacy Cremation & Funeral Services - Indianapolis.