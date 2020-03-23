|
Janet Clarke Jochum
Carmel, IN - Janet Clarke Jochum, 77, died peacefully in her Carmel home on March 21, 2020. Born on January 18, 1943 in Indianapolis to Joe and Dorothy (Sellmeyer) Clarke, Janet attended St. Mary's Academy and received her BA in elementary education from St. Mary of the Woods in 1965. She married Robert Dennis (Bob) Jochum on February 5, 1966. Together they raised 4 children.
Janet had a passion for cooking and football. She was particularly proud of sending all 4 of her children to Notre Dame. She was a founding member of St. Elizabeth Seton Catholic Church and volunteered for Seton, Our Lady of Mt. Carmel, Carmel Clay Schools, Girl Scouts, Cathedral High School, Notre Dame Club of Columbus, Conner Prairie and Stansfield Circle.
She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Ken. She is survived by her husband Bob, children Lisa (Mike) Keller, Patty (Matt) McClimon, Michelle (Craig) Hallenbeck, Brian (Heather) Jochum, her grandchildren: Brynn, Paige and Tyson Keller; Drew, Zach and Will McClimon; Connor and Luke Hallenbeck, Chace and Brody Jochum and six of her brothers.
In light of COVID restrictions, a date for a memorial service will be set in the spring. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Heritage Hospice of Indianapolis.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Mar. 23 to Mar. 26, 2020