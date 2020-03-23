Resources
More Obituaries for Janet Jochum
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janet Clarke Jochum

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Janet Clarke Jochum Obituary
Janet Clarke Jochum

Carmel, IN - Janet Clarke Jochum, 77, died peacefully in her Carmel home on March 21, 2020. Born on January 18, 1943 in Indianapolis to Joe and Dorothy (Sellmeyer) Clarke, Janet attended St. Mary's Academy and received her BA in elementary education from St. Mary of the Woods in 1965. She married Robert Dennis (Bob) Jochum on February 5, 1966. Together they raised 4 children.

Janet had a passion for cooking and football. She was particularly proud of sending all 4 of her children to Notre Dame. She was a founding member of St. Elizabeth Seton Catholic Church and volunteered for Seton, Our Lady of Mt. Carmel, Carmel Clay Schools, Girl Scouts, Cathedral High School, Notre Dame Club of Columbus, Conner Prairie and Stansfield Circle.

She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Ken. She is survived by her husband Bob, children Lisa (Mike) Keller, Patty (Matt) McClimon, Michelle (Craig) Hallenbeck, Brian (Heather) Jochum, her grandchildren: Brynn, Paige and Tyson Keller; Drew, Zach and Will McClimon; Connor and Luke Hallenbeck, Chace and Brody Jochum and six of her brothers.

In light of COVID restrictions, a date for a memorial service will be set in the spring. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Heritage Hospice of Indianapolis.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Mar. 23 to Mar. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Janet's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -