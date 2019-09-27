Services
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Flanner & Buchanan Mortuary
1305 Broad Ripple Ave,
Indianapolis, IN
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Mathews Catholic Church
4100 E 56th St,
Indianapolis,, IN
Janet (Kehrein) Commiskey


1935 - 2019
Janet (Kehrein) Commiskey Obituary
Janet (Kehrein) Commiskey

Indianapolis - Janet (Kehrein) Commiskey passed away quietly surrounded by family on September 26, 2019.

Born to Otto P. and Thelma (Williams) Kehrein on May 15, 1935. She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Paul M. Commiskey Sr., together they had 5 children, Paul Jr., (deceased), Patrick (Cathy), Jim (Lori), Janet Ibey (Commiskey - deceased, Daniel - deceased), and Dianna Commiskey. A grandmother of 6 and great-grandmother of 4 children, she enjoyed traveling, music, gardening, musicals, sporting events, and spending time with family and friends. She was a 1952 graduate of Arsenal Tech High School and retired from Indiana Bell in 1989 with 35 years of service.

Visitation services will be held Tuesday October 1, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Flanner Buchanan-Broad Ripple, 1305 Broad Ripple Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46220. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday October 2, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Mathews Catholic Church, 4100 E 56th St, Indianapolis, IN 46220.

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to be sent to Seeds of Hope, Inc., 1425 S Mickley Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46241. For a longer version of the obituary and to shared online condolences, please visit

www.flannerbuchanan.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Sept. 27 to Sept. 29, 2019
