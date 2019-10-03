|
|
Janet Cumming Keeler
Indianapolis - Janet Cumming Keeler, 98, of Indianapolis, IN, passed away on October 1, 2019.
Janet was born on May 4, 1921 in Columbus, IN to Georgianna Jackson Cumming and James K. Cumming. She was of the Presbyterian faith and graduated from Columbus High School before attending Hanover College, where she became a member of the Alpha Delta Pi sorority.
Upon leaving Hanover, she married Otto L. Keeler, Jr. and became a member of the Christamore House Guild starting in 1957.
Janet gave the remainder of her time and all her heart to her three children: John Keeler (Carolyn Grant), Anne Keeler and Jim Keeler, all of Indianapolis. She hosted countless Christmas parties, ferried a myriad of carpools and supported her family as their greatest cheerleader.
Janet is survived by her three children, seven grandchildren: Erich Teuton (Charlotte Church), Jeff Teuton (Rudy Arevalo), Kirsten Keeler (Kevin Miller), Lauren Roemke, Cooper Keeler (Katie), Christina Henry (Joe) and Ali Barlow (Cody) and four great-grandchildren: Keeler A. Roemke, Otto S. Keeler, Andie H. Henry and Perry K. Keeler (with Baby Barlow on the way!) - to them, she is everything.
Her most valued membership role was in the IICCA. If you're unfamiliar with this term, you should be. This was no sorority or charity - this was a "Cousin's Club" - a gathering of Janet and her three sisters (Jesse 'Betty' Rogers, Ann Cumming and Margaret Jean Long) along with their cousins (Dorothy Cleveland and Mary Everroad) - aptly and creatively named the "Indiana Iowa Colorado Cousins' Association." This was a yearly gathering of the world's greatest girl group - a time to celebrate family, don custom t-shirts and gamble nickels away whilst playing the card game, Spite & Malice. Janet was the last surviving member of this club of tricksters.
Once a year, Janet and her family would travel "up North" to a small town in Wisconsin. This became more than simply a tradition, it was a part of life. Beginning in 1949, Janet never missed a moment of lake time for 70 years. Cocktails pair well with lake life, and Janet was a (almost) life-long drinker of Fleischmann's Gin - so loyal, that they sent her a card on her 98th birthday for keeping them in business for 75 years.
We would like to thank all her caregivers who helped make these last few years possible: Charles Hasbrook, M.D. (her long-time friend and doctor), Jon Skinner (the man who ensured her hair was perfectly coiffed for over 40 years), Louis Cantor, M.D. (her glaucoma specialist of whom she was very fond) and all those from Senior Home Companions who gave so much of their time to ensure she was able to live comfortably at home. At the time of Janet's death, those thoughtful and dedicated caregivers included Christi S, Gloria H, Joyce J, Sherry W, Claudia O, Sharon J, Joyce P and Lisa H.
She will be celebrated in a private family service with those she loved so much. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made "In memory of Janet Keeler" to either the National MS Society (P.O. Box 4527, New York, NY 10163) or the IU Foundation-IUSM (Indiana University School of Medicine, c/o IU Foundation, P.O. Box 7072, Indianapolis, IN 46207)
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 3 to Oct. 7, 2019