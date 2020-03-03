|
|
Janet D. Barney
Camby - Janet D. (Nugent) Barney, 84, of Camby, went to be with the Lord on Monday, March 2nd, 2020 surrounded by her family. She was born October 21st, 1935 in Indianapolis to parents George and Edna (Morris) Nugent. She married the late Robert W. "Bob" Barney on October 20th, 1957. She was a resident of Camby for most of her life.
Janet is survived by her two daughters, Luann Rush of Greenwood, and Diann (Robert) Porter of Lizton; five grandchildren, April, Kyla, Lloyd, Andrew and Krystal; eight great grandchildren, Brooklynn, Raelynn, Isaac, Easton, Janna, Kinslee, Rylee and Everly; and three sisters, Sharon Earl of Spencer, Karen Boyer of Mooresville, and Pamela Wade of South Carolina. Janet is preceded in death by both of her parents; her husband, Robert W. "Bob" Barney; and her twin sister, Janice Downey.
Janet was a 1954 graduate of Southport High School. She worked as a Secretary for Banc One- Chase for 25 years and retired in 1995. She was a member of Camby Community Church and was a very active 50 year member of the Mooresville Order of Eastern Star. She enjoyed reading, painting, creative writing, traveling and family boating trips.
Family and friends may show their love and support from 4 to 8 pm on Thursday, March 5th with a Eastern Star Memorial Service at 7:30 pm and from 12 to 1 pm on Friday March 6th at Jones Family Mortuary in Mooresville. Pastor Charles Paxton will officiate a celebration of life service at 1 pm on Friday March 6th at the funeral home. Janet will be laid to rest at West Newton Cemetery in West Newton.
To send a condolence to the family or to share a story about Janet, please visit: www.jonesfamilymortuary.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020