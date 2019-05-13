|
Janet Downing McGowan
Indianapolis - passed away May 5, 2019. Service will be Tuesday noon at Friendship MBC with calling from 10a.m. until time of service. Burial will be in Floral Park Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Bluitt and Son Funeral Home www.bluittandson.com
Survived by Husband Terry McGowan of Atlanta, Mother Evana Downing of Indianapolis, Son J'Mont K Tibbs of Atlanta, Brothers, Richard Downing and Steve Downing (Doris) of Indianapolis, Sisters Vera Bronaugh of Detroit, Maggie "Pat" Downing Robinson (Willie) of Indianapolis, Anita Downing Overton of Avon, Karen Downing Sharp (Eric) of Indianapolis, Joyce Downing-Harris (Carl) of Indianapolis.
She was preceded in death by Father William Downing Sr. and brothers. William Downing Jr. and Charles Downing.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from May 13 to May 14, 2019