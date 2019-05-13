Services
Bluitt & Sons Funeral Home
511 E Monroe St
Kokomo, IN 46901
(765) 457-3714
Calling hours
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Friendship MBC
Service
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
12:00 PM
Friendship MBC
Janet Downing McGowan Obituary
Janet Downing McGowan

Indianapolis - passed away May 5, 2019. Service will be Tuesday noon at Friendship MBC with calling from 10a.m. until time of service. Burial will be in Floral Park Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Bluitt and Son Funeral Home www.bluittandson.com

Survived by Husband Terry McGowan of Atlanta, Mother Evana Downing of Indianapolis, Son J'Mont K Tibbs of Atlanta, Brothers, Richard Downing and Steve Downing (Doris) of Indianapolis, Sisters Vera Bronaugh of Detroit, Maggie "Pat" Downing Robinson (Willie) of Indianapolis, Anita Downing Overton of Avon, Karen Downing Sharp (Eric) of Indianapolis, Joyce Downing-Harris (Carl) of Indianapolis.

She was preceded in death by Father William Downing Sr. and brothers. William Downing Jr. and Charles Downing.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from May 13 to May 14, 2019
