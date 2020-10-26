Janet Esterline Yosha
Indianapolis - Janet Esterline Yosha passed peacefully in her home surrounded by her loving family on October 24, 2020. She was born in Detroit, Michigan, on June 9, 1939, to Dorothy and Jim Esterline. She graduated from Shortridge High School and Indiana University Bloomington. Jan became a member of Pi Beta Phi where she served in many capacities. She loved her years in the sorority and maintained loving, close friendships with her dear Pi Phi sisters throughout her life.
Jan was an elementary school teacher for several years after college. As an entrepreneur, she and her friend Susan created Mitchell and Yosha Interiors. Jan had an innate flair for "what worked" and a sense of elegant style and beauty. Foremost in Jan's life was her family, and she filled the role of matriarch perfectly with her love, compassion, humor, joy, patience, enthusiasm, and fun. If any family member was performing on stage, playing on the court or in the field, receiving an award, or being honored for an accomplishment, there was no question of her attending and being an enthusiastic fan and solid supporter.
Friends were such an integral part of Jan's life. She was, simply, a joy to be near, and she offered to all the same qualities she shared with family. People gravitated to her because of her wit, her sparkling contribution to a conversation, and genuine interest in what others had to say. Jan was often the first one to reach out, without hesitation, to offer her time and talent when a friend was in need. She lifted others' spirits and encouraged them to conquer when they feared failure or wanted to quit. Jan was selfless, kind-hearted, and generous to a fault. On the other hand, she was no pushover. She was a determined defender and dauntless supporter of friend or family if she thought her advocacy was necessary.
Cooking, exercising, and traveling were among her many passions. Jan was an early morning riser and enjoyed preparing delicious meals that time of day. She loved hosting family in her home and would start days in advance to create a wonderful feast always making sure to include various favorite dishes that she knew her guests would enjoy. Because Jan rarely slowed down, regular exercise was another activity that she embraced enthusiastically. She enjoyed pilates, light weightlifting, the treadmill, and riding the stationary bike. For many years she pursued golf, and in true Jan fashion, became very accomplished on the links at Broadmoor Country Club. Her travels were extensive and included many fun destinations in the states and around the world which fueled Jan's adventurous spirit.
Jan's family wishes to thank her caring and loyal friend Jim Swanson and her dedicated oncology team at American Health Network, especially the compassionate staff and nurses Andrea, Chastity, and Ravi, led by Dr. Vasudevamurthy and Rachelle. The guidance and gentleness of Dr. Louis M. Profeta was beyond the call of friendship. The family is also grateful for the nurturing team of angels who cared for Jan at home including Denise, Aretha, Audrey, Deb, Lynn, and Sue Anne.
Jan is survived by her sisters Joan Esterline Lafuze and Mary Esterline McGarvey; daughters Cynthia Yosha-Snyder (Roger) and Laura Yosha; former husband and dear friend Louis Buddy Yosha; grandchildren Olivia Fox (Matthew), Brandon Yosha (Christine), Louis Snyder, Ruthie Snyder, Brandi Yosha, Sally Griswold, Trevor Balladares, and Jeyden Rivera, and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She was predeceased by her son Brad Yosha, nephew Robert Lafuze, and parents Jim and Dorothy Esterline.
Private services will be held on Wednesday, October 28th.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to North United Methodist Church (NorthChurchIndy.com
), Stop Soldier Suicide (StopSoldierSuicide.org
), and Caroline Symmes Cancer Endowment (CarolineSymmes.org
).
Friends may send a message of condolence for the family or share a memory of Jan by visiting her guestbook at www.arnmortuary.com