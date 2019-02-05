|
Indianapolis - Janet M. Gilmour
84 of Indianapolis passed away February 1, 2019. She was born March 5, 1934 in Indianapolis the daughter of the late Albert and Birdella Mickley Ehle. She was a long time member of Lynhurst Baptist Church and was a clerical worker for the Indiana State Police and a devoted homemaker. She was preceded in death by her brothers, Jack Ehle and Howard Ehle. She is survived by her husband, Paul L. Gilmour; children, Arthur (Joe) Winterrowd, Cathy Jo Winterrowd, and Douglas Winterrowd (Pamela); 7 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild. A funeral service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Friday February 8, 2019 at Conkle Funeral Home Speedway Chapel with visitation from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday. Burial will be in Maple Hill Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Lynhurst Baptist Church.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Feb. 5, 2019