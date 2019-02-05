Services
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
11:30 AM
84 of Indianapolis passed away February 1, 2019. She was born March 5, 1934 in Indianapolis the daughter of the late Albert and Birdella Mickley Ehle. She was a long time member of Lynhurst Baptist Church and was a clerical worker for the Indiana State Police and a devoted homemaker. She was preceded in death by her brothers, Jack Ehle and Howard Ehle. She is survived by her husband, Paul L. Gilmour; children, Arthur (Joe) Winterrowd, Cathy Jo Winterrowd, and Douglas Winterrowd (Pamela); 7 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild. A funeral service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Friday February 8, 2019 at Conkle Funeral Home Speedway Chapel with visitation from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday. Burial will be in Maple Hill Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Lynhurst Baptist Church.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Feb. 5, 2019
