Services
Leppert Mortuary, Smith Carmel Chapel
900 N. Rangeline Road
Carmel, IN 46032
317-846-2091
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Carmel United Methodist Church
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Carmel United Methodist Church
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
Carmel United Methodist Church
Interment
Following Services
Summit Lawn Cemetery
Westfield, IN
View Map
Janet Haskett Obituary
Janet Haskett

Janet Haskett, of Lafayette, Indiana, passed away on October 18, 2019. Visitation for Janet will be from 4- 8 pm on Wednesday, October 23rd at Carmel United Methodist Church and again from 9:00 am until time of funeral service at 10:00 am on Thursday, October 24th at the church. Interment follows at Summit Lawn Cemetery in Westfield. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Carmel, Indiana, United Methodist Church Food Pantry.

Online condolences available at: www.leppertmortuary.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2019
