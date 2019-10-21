|
Janet Haskett
Janet Haskett, of Lafayette, Indiana, passed away on October 18, 2019. Visitation for Janet will be from 4- 8 pm on Wednesday, October 23rd at Carmel United Methodist Church and again from 9:00 am until time of funeral service at 10:00 am on Thursday, October 24th at the church. Interment follows at Summit Lawn Cemetery in Westfield. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Carmel, Indiana, United Methodist Church Food Pantry.
Online condolences available at: www.leppertmortuary.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2019