Services
Matthews Mortuary
690 E 56th Street
Brownsburg, IN 46112-7775
(317) 852-4296
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Parkside Bible Church,
Brownsburg, IN
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
Parkside Bible Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Janet Keim
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janet Keim


1942 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Janet Keim Obituary
Janet Keim

Brownsburg - Janet S. Bedwell Keim from Brownsburg, born on March 15, 1942, is now in the presence of the Lord. She was born to Wayne and Thelma Bedwell. Her sister, Phyllis Scifers, and her parents preceded her in death. Her brother, Mike Bedwell, still survives. Janet married James Keim on January 27, 1962. They have celebrated 57 years of marriage. They have three daughters, Juli Robinson (Mike) Marathon, FL, Joyce Keim Brownsburg, IN and Jody Findley (Brian) Lizton, IN. The large, close family includes 13 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. Janet loved spending time with her family. Janet accepted Jesus as her Savior at the age of 8 and because of that we rejoice that she is healed. She fought the good fight, she finished the course. Janet enjoyed teaching children about the love of God and teaching a ladies Bible study. She was a member of Parkside Bible Church, formerly Bethesda Baptist Church. Janet enjoyed a long career of serving others with their insurance needs as the owner of Janet Keim agency for GuideOne Insurance. Janet and her husband enjoyed travelling the world with their friends and family but one of her fondest trips was a family cruise to celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary. Janet's desire, more than anything, would be that all of her family and friends would be sure that they would join her one day in Heaven. Visitation will be from 4-7pm Friday Dec. 20 at Parkside Bible Church, Brownsburg, with funeral services 10am Sat. Dec. 21 at Parkside Bible Church. Burial will follow at Bethesda Cemetery. Online guestbook at www.matthewsmortuary.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Dec. 16 to Dec. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Janet's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -