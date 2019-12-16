|
|
Janet Keim
Brownsburg - Janet S. Bedwell Keim from Brownsburg, born on March 15, 1942, is now in the presence of the Lord. She was born to Wayne and Thelma Bedwell. Her sister, Phyllis Scifers, and her parents preceded her in death. Her brother, Mike Bedwell, still survives. Janet married James Keim on January 27, 1962. They have celebrated 57 years of marriage. They have three daughters, Juli Robinson (Mike) Marathon, FL, Joyce Keim Brownsburg, IN and Jody Findley (Brian) Lizton, IN. The large, close family includes 13 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. Janet loved spending time with her family. Janet accepted Jesus as her Savior at the age of 8 and because of that we rejoice that she is healed. She fought the good fight, she finished the course. Janet enjoyed teaching children about the love of God and teaching a ladies Bible study. She was a member of Parkside Bible Church, formerly Bethesda Baptist Church. Janet enjoyed a long career of serving others with their insurance needs as the owner of Janet Keim agency for GuideOne Insurance. Janet and her husband enjoyed travelling the world with their friends and family but one of her fondest trips was a family cruise to celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary. Janet's desire, more than anything, would be that all of her family and friends would be sure that they would join her one day in Heaven. Visitation will be from 4-7pm Friday Dec. 20 at Parkside Bible Church, Brownsburg, with funeral services 10am Sat. Dec. 21 at Parkside Bible Church. Burial will follow at Bethesda Cemetery. Online guestbook at www.matthewsmortuary.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Dec. 16 to Dec. 18, 2019