1930 - 2019
Janet Kelsay, age 89, passed peacefully on November 21, 2019. Born in Fairmount, IN, on April 1, 1930, she was the daughter of the late Josephine Burgan Kelsay and Oren W. Kelsay. A former resident of Bloomington, IN, Westford, MA, and Houston, TX, Janet worked 29 years as a Fortran programmer for Honeywell. Her true vocation, however, was music. A gifted soprano, she was a 1952 graduate of The Indiana University Jacobs School of Music and performed with The Boston Symphony Orchestra as a member of Chorus pro Musica, one of the great choral ensembles of New England. She was a 50-year member of Mu Phi Epsilon, the national professional music organization and a birthright member of Fairmount Friends Meeting. Janet was preceded in death by her sister, Mary Agnes Evans, and brothers, Robert W. Kelsay and Gene Kelsay. She is survived by her younger brother, Joe Kelsay of Salome, AZ, and a large, loving group of multigenerational nieces and nephews who greatly enriched her life. A private family memorial service will take place at a later date.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2019
