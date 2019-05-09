|
|
Janet L. Parker Conn
Indianapolis - Janet L. Parker Conn, 78, of Indianapolis, IN passed away on May 3,2019.
She was preceded in death by husband, Charles R Conn, mother and father Ruth and Willis Parker, son B. Scott White, and infant daughter Amanda. She is survived by her loving children, Mary (Terry) Newman, Jeffrey (Bonnie) White and Penny (Kevin) Webb. She also leaves behind 11 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren. Janet is loved deeply and will be missed greatly.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on May 9, 2019