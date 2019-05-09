Resources
More Obituaries for Janet Conn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janet L. Parker Conn

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Janet L. Parker Conn Obituary
Janet L. Parker Conn

Indianapolis - Janet L. Parker Conn, 78, of Indianapolis, IN passed away on May 3,2019.

She was preceded in death by husband, Charles R Conn, mother and father Ruth and Willis Parker, son B. Scott White, and infant daughter Amanda. She is survived by her loving children, Mary (Terry) Newman, Jeffrey (Bonnie) White and Penny (Kevin) Webb. She also leaves behind 11 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren. Janet is loved deeply and will be missed greatly.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on May 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.