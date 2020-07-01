1/1
Janet Louise Munro
1926 - 2020
Janet Louise Munro

Yorktown - Janet Louise Munro, 93, of Yorktown, Indiana, passed peacefully on June 30th, 2020, at Parker Health and Rehabilitation Center. Janet was born on October 16, 1926, to Raymond and Mary Heath, in Muncie, Indiana and graduated from Cowan High School in 1944.

In May of 1945 she married Glen Munro, her high school sweetheart, and they took the train to San Francisco where he reported back for duty as radioman on the USS Arctic. They had five children and resided in multiple locations in Florida and Indiana. Janet and Glen were together for 59 years before Glen passed in 2004. Janet enjoyed, sewing, quilting, knitting and music. Over the years, besides being a fulltime homemaker and mother, Janet served as a 4-H leader, Sunday School teacher and a teacher's aide at Staunton Elementary School. She was also a volunteer leader with the Hollis Adams Foundation, all before resigning to be a fulltime Grandma. She was a wonderful mother, grandmother and great grandmother who will be dearly missed by all family and friends.

Janet is survived by her children Marilyn Himes, Jeanette Wood, Sharon Hearn (Jeff), Tim (Kathy) and Lisa Bernard (Victor), grandchildren Todd, Brad, Mary, Kate, Lindsay, Alex, Tiffany, Bethany, and Aaron, 12 great grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Glen, brother Dan Heath, sister Barbara Watkins, son-in-laws George Wood and Bruce Himes, and several other in-laws.

Friends and family may call at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel on Friday, July 3, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Services will be at the mortuary at 5:00 p.m. with Reverend Dr. Carolyn Scanlan-Holmes officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Hollis Adams Foundation at their website: https://www.hollisadams.org/donate-2/.

Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com




Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jul. 1 to Jul. 2, 2020.
