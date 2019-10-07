Resources
Janet Lynn (O'Brien) Mattson

Janet Lynn (O'Brien) Mattson Obituary
Janet Lynn (O'Brien) Mattson

Carmel - Janet Mattson, born in Toledo, OH and current resident of Carmel, IN, passed away peacefully Saturday, October 6th, 2019 at the age of 72.

Janet was the beloved wife of John "Jack" Mattson for 49 years; Loving mother and mother-in-law of Toby Mattson (Renee) and Lauren Mattson, Grandmother to Evelyn, Mick and Peter; Sister to Patrick O'Brien (Rhonda) and the late Mary Lou Murphy (Dan) and; Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews.

Janet was a former teacher who loved children. She was also known as, Mimi, to her three grandchildren and according to them, was the hippest grandmother in the Midwest. She was always up on current events, sports, music, and the local forecast. She will be missed by many.

Family and friends are invited to gather Friday, October 11, 2019 for a Memorial Visitation 9:00 am until time of Memorial Mass at 10:30 am at Our Lady of Mount Carmel, 14598 Oak Ridge Road, Carmel, Indiana 46032.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , at , or to The Little Sister of the Poor, at www.littlesistersofthepoor.org.Please visit www.flannerbuchanan.com to sign the online guest register
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 7 to Oct. 9, 2019
