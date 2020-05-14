Janet Lynn Smith
Indianapolis - Janet Lynn Smith, age 55, Indianapolis, passed away on May 11th. A private family service is planned with burial in New Crown Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Craig & Glazebrooks Funeral Services.
Indianapolis - Janet Lynn Smith, age 55, Indianapolis, passed away on May 11th. A private family service is planned with burial in New Crown Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Craig & Glazebrooks Funeral Services.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 14 to May 15, 2020.