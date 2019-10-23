|
|
Janet "Jan" Mae Matson Eason
Indianapolis - Janet "Jan" Mae Matson Eason, 84, passed away on October 23, 2019 with an abundance of support from her loving family and dear friends. Jan was born in Pontiac, MI in 1935 and grew up in Drayton Plains. She graduated from Northwestern University. She enjoyed having a career and worked for her sorority, Alpha Phi, as a field representative as well as The Girl Scouts of America before spending more than twenty years in hospital/health care admissions in Evanston IL, Denver CO and Joplin MO. After moving to Indianapolis, she began what turned into her most beloved job as an Education Services Coordinator at the Eiteljorg Museum. Being surrounded by art, artists, educators, art lovers and connecting with artists, museum guides, school visitors and the public brought her an incredible amount of joy over her 25 years at the museum. Loved by her colleagues and acknowledged for her work, she was awarded the ROSE Award for excellence in hospitality in 2005. She only recently left her position at the Eiteljorg, retiring in April of 2018.
In addition to the visual arts, Jan deeply loved the performing arts, especially music, opera, and thea-ter. Jan also loved to sing herself and was in many choirs over the years. Most recently, she was a member of Song Squad Indianapolis and the Robin Run Village Singers which brought her great happi-ness. She was a very active member of several Unitarian Universalist congregations over her lifetime beginning with the Unitarian Church of Evanston and, finally, her most recent church in Indianapolis, Heartland UU. Jan held numerous leadership positions in these churches with a special talent for Membership which was not surprise considering her special gift of being able to connect with just about everyone she ever met.
Jan's beloved husband of 51 years, French, passed away in 2014. She leaves behind son, Doug (Becky Eason); daughter, Laura Eason (Erik Lochtefeld); 3 grandchildren, Grace Eason, Alec Eason and Ellee Lochtefeld Eason; nieces and nephews; and a large community of friends.
A memorial service will be held at the Unitarian Universalist Church of Indianapolis, 615 W 43rd St, Indianapolis, IN 46208 on Saturday, November 23rd at 2 PM.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial gifts be sent to the Unitarian Universalist Service Committee (www.uusc.org) or the Eiteljorg Museum (www.eiteljorg.org).
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 23 to Oct. 27, 2019