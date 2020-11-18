Janet Marie McMullenSpencer - Janet Marie McMullen, 84, of Spencer passed away on Sunday, November 15, 2020 at Aperion Care in Spencer, Indiana.Janet was born on September 3, 1936 in Indianapolis, Indiana the daughter of George and Elizabeth (Harman) Steffy. She was a 1954 graduate of Howe North High School in Indianapolis, Indiana.Janet was a member of St. Jude's Catholic Church in Spencer. She was a homemaker and she loved her family and enjoyed spending time with family and friends. She also enjoyed tending to her herb and flower gardens, cooking and knitting. Janet was an avid reader and enjoyed working crossword puzzles. She will be missed by all who loved and knew her.Janet is survived by her husband, John P. McMullen of Spencer; her two sons Kevin (Mary Jo) McMullen of Indianapolis; Michael (Melody) McMullen of Bloomington; her two daughters, Colleen McMullen of Cloverdale; Cynthia (Lane) Slavens of Hurricane Mills, TN; eight grandchildren; fifteen great grandchildren and two great great grandchildren; her sisters, Carolyn McGuire of Greenwood; and Rebecca (Jack) Holley of Paragon; and several nieces and nephews.She was preceded in death by her infant son, Stephen McMullen; her parents; and four sisters, Gene Robinson, Marjorie Van Tassel, Priscilla Dalton and MaryLou Spiegel; and one brother, George Steffy.A funeral mass will be held at 1:00pm Saturday, November 21, 2020 at the St Jude's Catholic Church in Spencer, IN. Visitation will be held from 12:00pm to service time at the church.Memorial contributions may be made to the St Jude's Catholic Church in Spencer or your local food bank.Allen Funeral Home and Crematory have been entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences, photos and memories may be shared with family and friends at