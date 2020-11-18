1/1
Janet Marie McMullen
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Janet's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Janet Marie McMullen

Spencer - Janet Marie McMullen, 84, of Spencer passed away on Sunday, November 15, 2020 at Aperion Care in Spencer, Indiana.

Janet was born on September 3, 1936 in Indianapolis, Indiana the daughter of George and Elizabeth (Harman) Steffy. She was a 1954 graduate of Howe North High School in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Janet was a member of St. Jude's Catholic Church in Spencer. She was a homemaker and she loved her family and enjoyed spending time with family and friends. She also enjoyed tending to her herb and flower gardens, cooking and knitting. Janet was an avid reader and enjoyed working crossword puzzles. She will be missed by all who loved and knew her.

Janet is survived by her husband, John P. McMullen of Spencer; her two sons Kevin (Mary Jo) McMullen of Indianapolis; Michael (Melody) McMullen of Bloomington; her two daughters, Colleen McMullen of Cloverdale; Cynthia (Lane) Slavens of Hurricane Mills, TN; eight grandchildren; fifteen great grandchildren and two great great grandchildren; her sisters, Carolyn McGuire of Greenwood; and Rebecca (Jack) Holley of Paragon; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her infant son, Stephen McMullen; her parents; and four sisters, Gene Robinson, Marjorie Van Tassel, Priscilla Dalton and MaryLou Spiegel; and one brother, George Steffy.

A funeral mass will be held at 1:00pm Saturday, November 21, 2020 at the St Jude's Catholic Church in Spencer, IN. Visitation will be held from 12:00pm to service time at the church.

Memorial contributions may be made to the St Jude's Catholic Church in Spencer or your local food bank.

Allen Funeral Home and Crematory have been entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences, photos and memories may be shared with family and friends at

www.allencares.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
21
Visitation
12:00 PM
Send Flowers
NOV
21
Funeral Mass
01:00 PM
the St Jude's Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved