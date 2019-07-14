|
|
Janet Marie Raab Sanders
Fishers - Janet Marie Raab Sanders, 75, of Fishers passed away July 3, 2019. She was born June 14, 1944, in Wheeling, West Virginia, the daughter of the late John G. and Merle G. (Besco) Raab. She was married to William M. Sanders, Sr. He preceded her in passing.
Janet was a graduate of Ball State University. She enjoyed a rewarding career as a registered nurse with Ohio Valley General Hospital in Wheeling, WV and St. Vincent Hospital. She was a member of Orchard Park Presbyterian Church, Toastmasters, and AHIMA (American Health Information Management Association). Janet was an avid outdoorsman who had a special love for birds and flowers.
She is survived by her three loving daughters, Pamela (William) Berutti, Barbara (Louis) Ricks, Michele (Patrick) O'Connor; six grandchildren, William Carter and Marshall Berutti, Brody Ricks, Patrick John, Daniel, and Catherine O'Connor; sister, Elizabeth Ann Rawley; and two brothers, John G. Raab and Paul J. Raab.
Services will be at 6:00 p.m. Friday, July 19, 2019, at Orchard Park Presbyterian Church, 1605 East 106thStreet, Indianapolis. Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. until the time of service at the church. Memorial contributions may be directed to the church. Online condolences may be shared by visiting flannerbuchanan.com. Arrangements were entrusted to Flanner Buchanan - Carmel.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on July 14, 2019