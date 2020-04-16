|
Janet "Jenny" McGill
Greenfield - Janet "Jenny" McGill - Beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister; passed away on April 14, 2020. Preceded in death by husband, Richard Lee McGill; one brother; and four sisters. Survived by sons: Michael McGill (wife Michelle), Rick McGill (wife Jan), Larry McGill (wife Robin), Stanley McGill (wife Leigh); 9 grandchildren and; 9 great grandchildren. Lifelong member of Brightwood/North Eastwood Christian Church. Jenny was the organist/pianist for many years at church services. Due to recent health issues in our country funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to Wheeler Mission and Gleaners Food Bank in Indianapolis.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2020