Janet Plunkett
Morristown - Janet Lee Plunkett, 69, Morristown, passed away peacefully on December 1, 2020. She was born on August 7, 1951 in Shelbyville, IN to Gene and Margarite (Thurman) Burns. Janet is a 1969 graduate of Shelbyville High School.
After graduation Janet became a legal secretary with Adams & Cramer attorney's in Shelbyville. Then on August 14, 1971 she married and subsequently moved with her love Stephen J. Plunkett (a senior at Ball State University) to Muncie, IN. After his graduation, the happy couple relocated to Indianapolis where Janet began employment with Meridian Insurance. At Meridian, Janet initially began work in the payroll area, eventually becoming an executive secretary. In the summer of 1987, Janet retired from Meridian to become a full time stay at home mother for her two young children. In 1990, she and her family moved to Morristown.
Janet had many interests including reading, mowing the lawn, watching soap operas including her favorite Dark Shadows, and spending time with her family and all of her animals. She also enjoyed spending time with her friends including playing in a weekly card club and, while at Meridian, Janet and her co-workers formed the "Woo-Woos" which provided years of fun and great memories for its members. One of her favorite things she got to enjoy was being able to travel with her family and/or friends. She not only got to travel the United States, but was able to travel internationally to many countries including Australia, New Zealand, Germany, Netherlands, Russia, Spain, Italy, England and Mexico. Later in life, she often traveled with several friends and family members to her favorite location Cabo San Lucas. Being a lifelong Beatles fan, while in England with her family, she even got to visit the Cavern Club and Abbey Road. She was also an avid collector of Beatles memorabilia, Pepsi-Cola and McCoy Pottery.
Janet always had a smile on her face and enjoyed the company of others and will be sorely missed by her family and friends.
She is survived by her loving husband, Stephen J. Plunkett; children: Tim (Jenna) Plunkett of Greenfield, Amanda (DeWayne) Yockey of Greenfield; grandchildren: Samantha Yockey, Grayson Plunkett, Madaline Yockey, and Alyse Plunkett; brothers: Ronald Burns and Ralph (Becky) Burns; and several nieces and nephews, including her eldest niece, Michelle Lovitt.
Janet was preceded in death by her parents and a granddaughter, Lillian Plunkett.
Stillinger Family Funeral Home wishes to thank the Plunkett family for allowing our family to serve their family. Due to the COVID-19 uprise, Janet's family will be holding all current services privately. A Celebration of Life Service, will, however, be held on a special day late next year. Memorial contributions may be made to either Shelby County or Hancock County Animal Shelters or Humane Societies. If you would like to sign the online guest book or send condolences to the family you may do so by visiting www.stillingerfamily.com
