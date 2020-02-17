|
|
Janet S. Buntain
New Palestine - 77, passed away February 15, 2020. She was born July 30, 1942 in Indianapolis to the late Gilmore and Mildred Ruddick Fields. Janet was a 1960 graduate of Thomas Carr Howe High School. She married William Michael Buntain, September 20, 1963. Janet was a homemaker and had work at Lanman Flowers for many years. She was a member of Faith United Methodist Church where she sang in the church choir. Janet enjoyed playing euchure and listening to the Bee Gees, Barry Manilow and Broadway musicals.
Visitation will be Thursday, February 20, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. until the time of service at 7:00 p.m. at Shirley Brothers Washington Memorial Chapel, 9606 E. Washington Street.
Janet is survived by her loving husband, William M. "Bill" Buntain; two daughters, Amy Givan (Todd Eubanks), and Beth A. Berry (Steve); five grandchildren, Abigail E. Givan (Jarrelle Curd), Warrant Officer Grant W. Givan, U.S. Army, Natalie K. Givan, Matthew S. Doyle (Jamie Dilk), and Mallory S. Doyle; one great-granddaughter, Aubrielle; two brothers, Stephen Fields (Linda) and Michael Fields (Terri); long-time friend, Marilyn Hayward; and her beloved family pet, Maggie.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Parkinson's Research Foundation, 5969 Cattleridge Boulevard, Sarasota, FL 34232.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2020