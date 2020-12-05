1/1
Janet Sue (Steward) Cooper
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Janet's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Janet Sue (Steward) Cooper 86 of Indianapolis passed away December 03, 2020. Janet was born on November 16, 1934 in Worthington, IN to Don and Louise (Leavitt) Steward. Janet is survived by her son Brian (Jodi) Cook and her grandchildren, Jennifer Ward and Braden (Brittney) Cook and her great grandchildren, Christian Ward and Roman Cook. A Celebration of Life will be held on December, 2020 at Flanner Buchanan-Speedway Funeral Center. Memorial contributions may be given to the Boys and Girls Club of Indianapolis. Online condolences and a video tribute to Janet may be viewed at www.flannerbuchanan.com. Funeral services may be viewed by LIVE STREAM using the Link at the funeral home website under Janet Sue Cooper obituary.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved