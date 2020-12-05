Janet Sue (Steward) Cooper 86 of Indianapolis passed away December 03, 2020. Janet was born on November 16, 1934 in Worthington, IN to Don and Louise (Leavitt) Steward. Janet is survived by her son Brian (Jodi) Cook and her grandchildren, Jennifer Ward and Braden (Brittney) Cook and her great grandchildren, Christian Ward and Roman Cook. A Celebration of Life will be held on December, 2020 at Flanner Buchanan-Speedway Funeral Center. Memorial contributions may be given to the Boys and Girls Club of Indianapolis. Online condolences and a video tribute to Janet may be viewed at www.flannerbuchanan.com
. Funeral services may be viewed by LIVE STREAM using the Link at the funeral home website under Janet Sue Cooper obituary.