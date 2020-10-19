1/
Janet Sue Tucker
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Janet's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Janet Sue Tucker

Danville - Janet Sue Tucker, 76 of Danville, Indiana (formerly of Lizton), peacefully passed away October 16, 2020 in Danville Regional Rehabilitation. Janet was born on September 7, 1944 in Sullivan, Indiana to Larnel and Mable Smith. She married William C. Tucker in 1985 at Danville, IN, a loving union that would last until his passing in August of 2004.

Janet worked for General Motors in both the Allison and Chevrolet Divisions. She was an avid bowler with the UAW league and enjoyed traveling especially soaking up the sun at the beach.

Survivors include daughters, Peggy (David) Spears and Patti (Todd) Thompson; grandsons, Jordan and Quentin(Josie) Thompson; brother, Jay (Lana) Smith, and sister, Judy (Willie) Grieb.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her son, David Walls and brother, Jerry (Irene) Smith.

Funeral Services will be held at 1pm, Wednesday, October 21, 2020 in the Eric MD Bell Funeral Home, where friends and family will gather from 12 pm until the time of the funeral. Following the funeral service, she will be laid to rest next to her husband in the K of P Cemetery in Lizton, Indiana. For the health and safety of all, social distancing will be practiced and masks will be utilized at all times.

Arrangements are entrusted to Eric M.D. Bell Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Pittsboro, Indiana. All are encouraged to share thoughts, prayers, and memories with Janet's family on her memorial page found on the funeral home's website: www.ericmdbell.com .




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved