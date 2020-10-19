Janet Sue Tucker
Danville - Janet Sue Tucker, 76 of Danville, Indiana (formerly of Lizton), peacefully passed away October 16, 2020 in Danville Regional Rehabilitation. Janet was born on September 7, 1944 in Sullivan, Indiana to Larnel and Mable Smith. She married William C. Tucker in 1985 at Danville, IN, a loving union that would last until his passing in August of 2004.
Janet worked for General Motors in both the Allison and Chevrolet Divisions. She was an avid bowler with the UAW league and enjoyed traveling especially soaking up the sun at the beach.
Survivors include daughters, Peggy (David) Spears and Patti (Todd) Thompson; grandsons, Jordan and Quentin(Josie) Thompson; brother, Jay (Lana) Smith, and sister, Judy (Willie) Grieb.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her son, David Walls and brother, Jerry (Irene) Smith.
Funeral Services will be held at 1pm, Wednesday, October 21, 2020 in the Eric MD Bell Funeral Home, where friends and family will gather from 12 pm until the time of the funeral. Following the funeral service, she will be laid to rest next to her husband in the K of P Cemetery in Lizton, Indiana. For the health and safety of all, social distancing will be practiced and masks will be utilized at all times.
Arrangements are entrusted to Eric M.D. Bell Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Pittsboro, Indiana. All are encouraged to share thoughts, prayers, and memories with Janet's family on her memorial page found on the funeral home's website: www.ericmdbell.com
