|
|
Janet Vogt
Greenwood - Janet Vogt, 89, died peacefully on March 12th, 2019 in Greenwood, Indiana following a long bout of cancer. Janet was a member of Oasis, Delta Delta Delta and the DAR. She worked for many years in both the Indiana and Illinois school systems. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Steve and Kati Hinds, of Greenwood, Indiana as well as her grandchildren, Daniel Hinds, Amanda Dougherty and Jason Hinds and their spouses. Private Family Service. Please send donations to the Hamilton County Humane Society in lieu of flowers
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Mar. 14, 2019