Janet Warren Tretter
Janet Warren Tretter

Indianapolis - Janet Warren Tretter, 77, of Indianapolis passed away on August 5, 2020. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Stevens Mortuary 5520 W. 10th St., Indianapolis, IN 46224. A funeral service will be held at 10:00 AM on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at Little Flower Catholic Church 4720 E. 13th St., Indianapolis, IN 46201. Interment to follow at West Ridge Park Cemetery. To read the full-length obituary or to leave the family an online condolence please visit www.stevensmortuary.net.




Published in The Indianapolis Star from Aug. 7 to Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
11
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Stevens Mortuary
AUG
12
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Little Flower Catholic Church
Stevens Mortuary
5520 W 10th Street
Indianapolis, IN 46224
(317) 247-4493
