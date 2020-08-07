Janet Warren Tretter
Indianapolis - Janet Warren Tretter, 77, of Indianapolis passed away on August 5, 2020. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Stevens Mortuary 5520 W. 10th St., Indianapolis, IN 46224. A funeral service will be held at 10:00 AM on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at Little Flower Catholic Church 4720 E. 13th St., Indianapolis, IN 46201. Interment to follow at West Ridge Park Cemetery.
