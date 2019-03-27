|
Janet Wendling
Indianapolis, IN. - Janet S. Wendling 75, of Indianapolis, IN. and Eli Lilly and Company retiree passed away Sunday, March 24, 2019. Services will be conducted on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 10:30 A.M. at Swartz Family Community Mortuary and Memorial Center 300 South U.S. 31 (Morton Street) in Franklin. Friends may call Friday, March 29, 2019 from 4-8PM at Swartz Family Community Mortuary and Memorial Center 300 South U.S. 31 (Morton Street) in Franklin, IN. A complete obituary may be viewed and online condolences may be sent to the family at www.swartzmortuary.com. Information 317-738-0202.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Mar. 27, 2019