Services
Swartz Family Community Mortuary
300 South Morton Street
Franklin, IN 46131
(317) 738-0202
Calling hours
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Swartz Family Community Mortuary
300 South Morton Street
Franklin, IN 46131
Service
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
10:30 AM
Swartz Family Community Mortuary
300 South Morton Street
Franklin, IN 46131
Janet Wendling

Indianapolis, IN. - Janet S. Wendling 75, of Indianapolis, IN. and Eli Lilly and Company retiree passed away Sunday, March 24, 2019. Services will be conducted on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 10:30 A.M. at Swartz Family Community Mortuary and Memorial Center 300 South U.S. 31 (Morton Street) in Franklin. Friends may call Friday, March 29, 2019 from 4-8PM at Swartz Family Community Mortuary and Memorial Center 300 South U.S. 31 (Morton Street) in Franklin, IN. A complete obituary may be viewed and online condolences may be sent to the family at www.swartzmortuary.com. Information 317-738-0202.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Mar. 27, 2019
