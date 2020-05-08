Janette Geneva (Gill) DorseyIndianapolis - 86, passed April 17, 2020. She was a member of Mt. Vernon M.B.C. for 67 years. She is the mother of 2, Genevieve Ware-Williams and Stephen D. Hannah. She is the grandmother of 10, great-grandmother of 18 and great-great- grandmother of 20. Janette was preceded in death by her son, Stephen; 1 grandson, 1 great-granddaughter, 1 great-grandson and son-in-law, Rodney Williams. Survivors: daughter, Genevieve; sister, Emma Williams; brother, Robert Williams; friends: Kim Ford Sr., Eugene Woods Sr., Josephine Allen and Grace Anderson; and God-daughter, Michelle Boggs. Thank you to all at Goodwin Plaza and American Village.