Janice A. BurgessIndianapolis - 68, of Indianapolis, passed away November 21, 2020. She was born June 14, 1952 to Daniel and Delores Summeier Wynne. Janice married William A. Burgess, Sr. on June 7, 1971. She worked in production at Lane Bryant for many years and as a homemaker. She attended Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church.Visitation will be Friday, November 27, 2020 from 12:00 p.m. until the time of service at 2:00 p.m. at Shirley Brothers Washington Memorial Chapel, 9606 E. Washington Street.Janice is survived by her loving husband, William A. Burgess, Sr.; son, William (Bobbi) Burgess, Jr.; daughter, Christina Burgess; sister, Pamela Perry; brother, Michael Wynne; and granddaughter, Brittany.