Janice Ann Lindsey
Indianapolis - Jance Ann Lindsey, 73, passed away in Orlando FL. after a brief illness, on Monday, 11, 2019. She was born Janice Ann Miller in New Albany, Indiana. She was the daughter of the late Lydia (Beach) Miller and Lawrence Miller. She attended New Albany High School, where she graduated with the class of 1964. Her skill at playing the piano was frequently utilized when she accompanied the choirs while she was a student at NAHS. Her career with civil service spanned 30 years, mainly as a DoD administration assistant. Her career took her and her family to many locales such as California, Minnesota and Puerto Rico. She eventually retired in Orlando FL, where she pursued her creative interests. She was a talented seamstress and was always working on a project that would bring joy to others. She was happiest when making something special for a loved one. She will be remembered as a kind, loving, soul and a devoted wife and mother. Janice is survived by Terry Lindsey, her loving husband of 39 years; son David Lindsey of Orlando, FL; daughters, Robin Findley (Rik-deceased), Kelly Vannoy (Grover), Shawn Sickles, Kerry Purvitis (Chris), all originally from New Albany IN. Other surviving members of her family include sister Leanna Smith (Jon) of Hagerstown, IN; brothers Larrell Miller (Jenny) of New Albany IN; Warren Miller (Gaye Ellen), Louisville KY; five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; fifteen nephews and nieces; eighteen great-nephews and great-nieces. She is preceded in death by her parents, Lydia Miller; Lawrence Miller; brothers Keith Miller; (Toni); Larry Elvin Miller.
Visitation will be from 4:00-8:00pm Wednesday, with a Memorial Service at 6 PM at the Market Street Chapel of Naville and Seabrook Funeral Home, New Albany, IN. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in her name to the .
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Apr. 2, 2019