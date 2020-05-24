Janice BlankenhornIndianapolis - Janice "Jan" B. Blankenhorn, passed away at her Indianapolis home on Wednesday, May 20, 2020, after 92 years of wholehearted living. She was born on June 10, 1927 in Gary, Indiana, to Valdermar and Helen Brink, and lived in Miller, Indiana, from her birth until her marriage to Fred Blankenhorn in February 1952. Together they enjoyed nearly 68 years of marriage and built a flourishing family full of people who consider themselves blessed beyond measure to have been known and loved by Jan.Jan was preceded in death by her parents, Valdermar and Helen Brink, and her sister Patricia Condo. Jan is survived by her husband, Fred, and their children Philip Blankenhorn, Peter Blankenhorn (Kristie), Jill Blankenhorn Schoch (Ken), grandchildren Stuart Blankenhorn, Max Blankenhorn (Allie), Rebecca Constantine (John), Corbin Schoch (Erica), and A.J. Schoch, and great grandchildren Aidan, Jackson, and Chloe Constantine.Jan graduated from Butler University in 1950 with a BA in home economics, which equipped her to work as a dietitian at the VA Hospital in Indianapolis. She later achieved her Master's degree in education in 1973 and went on to devote 20 years to educating 4th graders at Indianapolis Public School #18. Following retirement, her love for children and passion for learning only grew stronger. These traits, along with her sense of humor and adventurous approach to life, combined to turn Jan into quite a legendary grandma, though she would never be known by that name. To her loving family, she always was and will be remembered as "Gamma". She excelled in her many roles in life, but she shined brightly as Gamma. She lived for shopping trips with her grandchildren, outfitting them in Nordstroms' finest - her very favorite department store. She hosted countless family lunches, birthday dinners, and holiday meals, none of which were complete without her signature beverage, Coca-Cola, and a decadent dessert of some kind, usually from Roselyn's Bakery. Gamma was never too busy (or concerned with the time of year) to hide plastic Easter eggs filled with candy all over her house for her great grandchildren. She encouraged even the messiest of shenanigans, because to Gamma, a curious child was a source of great joy. At Gamma's house, kids were fed, read to, played with, understood, accepted, and most of all, loved.Jan had many interests which kept her very active throughout her life. She loved to travel, especially lake or beach vacations, European excursions, New York City visits, and Caribbean cruises. She thoroughly enjoyed dining out with friends and family, whether a quick bite at the mall food court or a four course meal at Harry & Izzy's. She belonged to Toastmasters, a bridge group, a senior tennis league (playing doubles well into her 80's), and a sailing club. Jan also attended countless sporting events, concerts, and performances to cheer on her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. If she didn't have an event or trip scheduled, she would often channel her energy into rearranging her furniture, or upcycling her jewelry and accessories before that term even existed. She was not afraid to take a pair of scissors to a purse or a throw pillow that needed adjustments. This creative and playful spirit was applied to both the big and small things of life, and inspired her family to take chances, follow their passions, and always chase joy.All services for Jan are private. Arrangements are in the care of Simplicity Funeral & Cremation Care, Indianapolis.