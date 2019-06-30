|
|
Janice "Jan" George
Indianapolis - Janice "Jan" George, of Indianapolis, who will always be remembered as a loving wife, devoted mother, adoring grandmother and great grandmother, passed away on Friday June 21, 2019. She was born in Greensburg, IN to the late Lee and Peggy Allen. Just before the beginning of her Senior year in high school, her family moved to Kokomo, IN. She worked for the U.S. Post Office during the War.
Jan volunteered for several organizations, but she was dedicated to P.E.O. from her initiation in 1952 to the day she passed away. She was the epitome of a P.E.O. sister and held multiple offices for the charitable organization.
Jan was preceded in death by her loving husband of 40 years, "Pete". She is survived by her son, Bob (Vickie) George; grandson, Chris (Shelley) Ehmett; three grandsons; nephew, Peter (Kathy); and nieces, Sally (Lauraine), and Jenifer (John).
A celebration of life service will begin at 3:00pm at Flanner Buchanan - Carmel (325 E. Carmel Dr., Carmel, IN 46033). Friends and family are also invited to gather after the service, until 5:30pm to share memories. In lieu of flowers please donate in Jan's memory to the P.E.O. Program for Continuing Education, P.E.O. Executive Office, Treasurer's Office, 3700 Grand Ave., Des Moines, Iowa 50312. Please visit www.flannerbuchanan.com to sign the online guest register.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on June 30, 2019