Janice H. Ashley
Indianapolis - 80, passed away July 10, 2019. She was born May 1, 1939, in Montrose, Georgia, to the late Roosevelt and Lelia Jones Cooper. Her father and mother were farmers and her mother was a founder of Starlight Church of God and Christ, as well as a nurse, teacher, missionary, evangelist, entrepreneur and more. Janice was a graduate of Millville High School, received her BA from Fort Valley State College and received her Masters at Butler University. Her first teaching job was in North Carolina. Later she was employed as a high school teacher in the Lawrence township school system for 33 years, retiring in 2004. Janice taught computerized accounting, as well as, various other business and vocational courses at Lawrence Central High School, Lawrence North High School and McKenzie Career Center. She was also responsible for setting up the Computerized Accounting Labs at Lawrence North and McKenzie Career Center. Janice was highly respected by students, parents, and colleagues. Her students competed annually at state and national levels in computerized accounting and business professionals of America. Janice would not hesitate to help others. On more than one occasion she joined other teachers to take students on European trips as part of the People-to-People Homestay Program started by President Eisenhower. Janice was a long time member of the Church of the Nativity, serving on the vestry and sometimes ushering. She enjoyed reading, exercising, world traveling, spending winters at their home in Georgia, but most importantly spending time with her family. Janice is survived by her loving husband of 59 years, Ret. Major Otis Ashley; daughter, Atty. Cassandra Jordan (Jeff); son, Ret. Col. Ricanthony Ashley, M.D. (Patti); grandchildren; Ian, Cameron, Gaelyn, Peyton, Morgan and Ronin Ashley - and, Cohen and Madison Jordan; sisters; Ret. LTC Valerie Miller, N.P. (Nathaniel) and Gwendolyn Walker; and brother, James Cooper (Wynell).
Visitation will be Friday, July 19, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Shirley Brothers Fishers-Castleton Chapel, 9900 Allisonville Road and Saturday, July 20, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. until the time of service at 3:00 p.m. at the Church of the Nativity, 7300 Lantern Road - between (Sargent Rd. and Fall Creek Rd.)
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made for Janice H. Ashley to Church of the Nativity, 7300 Lantern Road, Indianapolis, IN 46256. Condolences may be made online at www.shirleybrothers.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on July 14, 2019