Janice "Jan" H. BakerIndianapolis - 93, of Indianapolis, passed away peacefully in her sleep the morning of June 26,2020. Jan was born October 25, 1926, in Alton, Illinois to Palmer and Helen Hancock.Jan Grew up in Toledo, Ohio. She graduated from Stephens College in Columbia, Missouri. Quite by accident, she met William (Bill) Baker in 1943 while he was in Toledo training to become an Army Airforce Pilot. Upon Bill's return from 18 months in the Italian Campaign they married in August, 1946. Jan and Bill moved to Columbia, Missouri where Bill attended Missouri on the GI bill. After graduation Jan and Bill spent Time in Greeley, Colorado where their son, Stephen "Steve" was born in 1950. From Greeley the family moved to Alton, Illinois where Bill worked for Owens-Illinois Glass company. in 1954 their daughter, Melissa "Missy" was born.In 1959 the family moved from Toledo, Ohio to Indianapolis. Jan served on numerous boards, including the following: Family Service Association, Marion County Mental Health Association, and Crisis and Suicide Prevention. Jan was a Reserve Division Marion County Sheriff.Jan is survived by her son, Stephen (Colleen); her grandson, Christopher Baker; and great-grandson, Brody Baker.Jan is preceded in death by her parents; brother, James Hancock (Shirley); husband, Bill Baker; daughter, Melissa B. VanderWaal; and grandson, William K. VanderWaal, Jr.Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Jan's funeral service will be held at Fairview Presbyterian Church, 4609 N. Capitol Ave. at a later date.The family requests individuals make a donation to their favorite charity in Jan's name.