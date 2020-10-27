Janice K. Adams



Janice K. Adams 70 passed away Friday Oct. 23, 2020 after battling ovarian cancer for 7 ½ years. Born Feb. 13, 1950 in Terra Haute, In., graduated from Brownsburg High School, and retired at the age of 69 after working in the auto industry for over 25 years.



She is a hard core Colts fan and season ticket holder. She loves to go to the campground, fishing, and play with all the grandkids. She will be remembered as a beautiful, strong willed, loving woman whom has been called a hero by many.



She is preceded in death by her parents Newton Eugene and Georgeina Ruth Hensley and step mother Irene Hensley, brothers Bruce and Tom Hensley. She is survived by husband Mark Adams, children: Brent Merritt, Amy Elaine Kelly, Steven and Morgan Nicole Adams, 7 grandchildren: Ella Elaine and Iris Kay Miller, Janessa Lane, Kylee Faith, Peyton Ali, Elijah Jordan, and Jada Marie, Siblings: Mike Hensley, Judy Plummer, Susie Moloy, Darleen Prow, and Becky Yung, also many nephews, nieces, and cousins.



The world was much brighter with her in it. Until we meet again. We love you!









