|
|
Janice Kaye
Noblesville - Janice Kaye lost her courageous battle with cancer on Friday, October 25, 2019. Jan was born on June 10, 1945, in Jasper, Indiana, to Arnold and Irene Eckerle and has resided in Noblesville, IN, since 1978. She was a 1963 graduate of Jasper High School and a 1967 graduate of Indiana State University where she began her lifelong affiliation with Delta Gamma sorority and her career as an educator. She went on to earn her master's degree at Butler University.
Jan started her professional career as an elementary school teacher in Lawrence Township Schools (Indianapolis); served as a school psychometrist in Michigan; and returned to Indiana to the Elwood Community School Corporation where she worked for 34 years as Director of Special Education, retiring in July of 2013.
Jan was a lifelong member of the NEA, ISTA, and Delta Gamma sorority. She was also a member of the Madison County Community Alliances to Promote Education (CAPE) and served on the board of directors of the Madison County United Way. She was the recipient of the 2011 Madison County United Way Volunteer of the Year Award.
In her leisure time, Jan enjoyed shopping trips and having lunch with friends, shopping sprees on QVC, reading, gardening, working out at the gym, and organizing family gatherings. She was preceded in death by her parents and is survived by her husband of 47 years Robert Kaye, her sister Arlene McDonald (Scott), and brother Dan Eckerle (Deloris) along with 3 nieces and 1 nephew of whom she was extremely proud.
Visitation and services for Jan will be held at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Jasper, IN, on Thursday, October 31. Visitation will start at 9:00 AM followed by a funeral mass at 11:00 AM and burial in Fairview Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Jan's honor to the Madison County (IN) United Way or the Delta Gamma Foundation.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2019