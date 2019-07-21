|
|
Janice L. (Davis) Peterson
Zionsville - Janice L. (Davis) Peterson, 83, Zionsville, passed away July 11, 2019. She was born in Madison, IN on December 27, 1935. Janice is survived by her loving husband of 55 years, Phil; her daughters, Keli and Paige; her step-son, Scott; her grandchildren, Brittany, Paice, Alex, Payton, and Chelsy; her great-grandchildren, Patience, Brody, Kade, Bowen, and Darbi Jayne; and her sister, Sharon Williams. A celebration of life service will be held on Tuesday, July 23 from 4-7 PM at Flanner Buchanan- Washington Park North, 2706 Kessler Blvd. West Dr., Indianapolis. Arrangements were entrusted to the Neptune Society, where condolences may be shared at www.neptunesociety.com/location/indianapolis-cremation.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on July 21, 2019