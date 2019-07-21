Services
Flanner Buchanan – Washington Park North
2706 Kessler Blvd. West
Indianapolis, IN 46228
(317) 251-5959
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Flanner Buchanan – Washington Park North
2706 Kessler Blvd. West
Indianapolis, IN 46228
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Janice Peterson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janice L. (Davis) Peterson


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Janice L. (Davis) Peterson Obituary
Janice L. (Davis) Peterson

Zionsville - Janice L. (Davis) Peterson, 83, Zionsville, passed away July 11, 2019. She was born in Madison, IN on December 27, 1935. Janice is survived by her loving husband of 55 years, Phil; her daughters, Keli and Paige; her step-son, Scott; her grandchildren, Brittany, Paice, Alex, Payton, and Chelsy; her great-grandchildren, Patience, Brody, Kade, Bowen, and Darbi Jayne; and her sister, Sharon Williams. A celebration of life service will be held on Tuesday, July 23 from 4-7 PM at Flanner Buchanan- Washington Park North, 2706 Kessler Blvd. West Dr., Indianapolis. Arrangements were entrusted to the Neptune Society, where condolences may be shared at www.neptunesociety.com/location/indianapolis-cremation.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on July 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Flanner Buchanan – Washington Park North
Download Now