Janice M. Tinsley
Janice M. Tinsley

Indianapolis - Janice M. Tinsley, 80, Indianapolis, passed away July 18, 2020. Memorial contributions may be made to the Church at the Crossing Choir, 9111 Haverstick Rd, Indianapolis, IN 46240, or the American Diabetes Association, 8604 Allisonville Rd Suite 140, Indianapolis, IN 46250. Visitation will be held Friday at Church at the Crossing from 12:30-2:30pm. Funeral services will begin there at 2:30pm. Arrangements entrusted to Flanner Buchanan Oaklawn Memorial Gardens. For online condolences and a longer version of the obituary please visit www.flannerbuchanan.com.






Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jul. 18 to Jul. 23, 2020.
