|
|
Janice Marie Flora
Avilla - Janice Marie Flora, 80, Avilla, IN, passed away May 28, 2019. She was born in Indianapolis to the late Dale and Geneva Cooney Smith. She worked for 21 years for American United Life Insurance, owned Barn Village Antiques, and was a member of Faith United Methodist Church. She is preceded in death by her parents, step-father, Donald Mann, husband, Frank Flora, siblings, Pat, Donnie, Eddie, Tommy, son, Jack, granddaughter, Rikki. Survivors include Michelle (Dan) Cox, of Avilla, Jeff (Natalie) Flora, of Greenwood, Jay (Lori) Flora, of Indianapolis, twenty grandchildren, and eighteen great-grandchildren, and one great great-grandson, and siblings, Sharon and Don McCully, Newbury Park, CA, Dennis Mann, of Indianapolis, and Carol Hooker, of Indianapolis, and sisters in law, Sandy, Peggy, and Janice. Memorial contributions may be made Wheeler Mission, 2728 Madison Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46225. Visitation Wednesday June 5, 2019 at Flanner Buchanan-Broad Ripple, 1305 Broad Ripple Ave. Indpls. From 12-2pm. Funeral services will be held there at 2pm. Online condolences may be shared at www.flannerbuchanan.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on June 2, 2019