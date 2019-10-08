|
Janice Marie Lockette
Indianapolis - 47, passed away 09/23/19. On Thursday October 10, there will be visitation from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Stuart Mortuary. On Friday October 11, 2019 there will be a Celebration of Life Service at 11:00 am with visitation from 9 am, to 11 am at Friendship Missionary Baptist Church, and, interment at Crown Hill Cemetery. She leaves to cherish her memory; mother Bessie Mae Lockette, three daughters, Takeia Thedford, Sabring Thomas, and Brittany Lockette, five grandchildren; brother Joseph Lockett III, and sister Alice Lockette.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019