Stuart Mortuary, Inc.
2201 North Illinois Street
Indianapolis, IN 46208
317-925-3000
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Stuart Mortuary
2201 North Illinois Street
Indianapolis, IN
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Friendship Missionary Baptist Church
Celebration of Life
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Friendship Missionary Baptist Church
Janice Marie Lockette

Janice Marie Lockette Obituary
Janice Marie Lockette

Indianapolis - 47, passed away 09/23/19. On Thursday October 10, there will be visitation from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Stuart Mortuary. On Friday October 11, 2019 there will be a Celebration of Life Service at 11:00 am with visitation from 9 am, to 11 am at Friendship Missionary Baptist Church, and, interment at Crown Hill Cemetery. She leaves to cherish her memory; mother Bessie Mae Lockette, three daughters, Takeia Thedford, Sabring Thomas, and Brittany Lockette, five grandchildren; brother Joseph Lockett III, and sister Alice Lockette.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019
