Services
Matthews Mortuary
690 E 56th Street
Brownsburg, IN 46112-7775
(317) 852-4296
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Matthews Mortuary
690 E 56th Street
Brownsburg, IN 46112-7775
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
1:00 PM
Matthews Mortuary
690 E 56th Street
Brownsburg, IN 46112-7775
Janice Ruse

Janice Ruse Obituary
Janice Ruse

Brownsburg - Janice S. Ruse, age 84, passed away on January 15th, 2020 in Avon, Indiana. Her love, and infectious humor will be missed deeply by her children and their spouses; Mikel and Brenda, Mary K and Chuck, Douglas and Michelle, Roberta and Brian; brother Maurice; 17 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; and 1 great-great-granddaughter. She is preceded in death by parents Gladys and Charles; husband of 33 years Robert; siblings Max, and Merrill; daughters Maurissa and Jana; and great-grandson Michael Moon. Visitation will be at Matthews Mortuary from 11am-1pm, Fri., Jan. 24 with funeral service at 1pm. Burial will follow at Lincoln Memory Gardens.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Jan. 20 to Jan. 22, 2020
