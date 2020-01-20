|
|
Janice Ruse
Brownsburg - Janice S. Ruse, age 84, passed away on January 15th, 2020 in Avon, Indiana. Her love, and infectious humor will be missed deeply by her children and their spouses; Mikel and Brenda, Mary K and Chuck, Douglas and Michelle, Roberta and Brian; brother Maurice; 17 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; and 1 great-great-granddaughter. She is preceded in death by parents Gladys and Charles; husband of 33 years Robert; siblings Max, and Merrill; daughters Maurissa and Jana; and great-grandson Michael Moon. Visitation will be at Matthews Mortuary from 11am-1pm, Fri., Jan. 24 with funeral service at 1pm. Burial will follow at Lincoln Memory Gardens.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Jan. 20 to Jan. 22, 2020