Seals Funeral Home
122 W. Staat Street
Fortville, IN 46040
(317) 485-5144
Janice Stanley Obituary
Fortville - Janice J. Stanley, 87, died Sat, Oct 5, 2019. She was born May 4, 1932 in David T. and Opal (Kendall) Cash. Janice was a 1950 graduate of the old Fortville High School, a homemaker and had also worked as an assistant to Dr. Mars Ferrell for several years, retiring in 1985. She had also worked at Fisher-Guide in Anderson.

Janice is survived by children: Greg (Clala) Stanley ; Jana (Allen) McIntosh ; Roger (Lola) Stanley and Steve (Deanna) Stanley ; 10 grandchildren; 5 step grandchildren: James McIntosh, KJ Lee, Yu Jin Lee, Ashley (Mark) Heiberger, Michael Wolter; 18 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Robert Stanley; sisters: Georgia Cash, Naoma Bolander and brother David Cash.

Services: Sat, Oct. 12, 2019 at 12:30 pm at Seals Funeral Home, Fortville. Calling: Sat. from 10:30 am until the time of service. Burial: Gravel Lawn Cemetery, Fortville. Please see complete obituary at www.sealsfuneralhome.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 6 to Oct. 10, 2019
